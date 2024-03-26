Open Menu

4 Killed In Different Incidents

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2024 | 10:04 PM

4 killed in different incidents

Four people, including a woman, were killed in different incidents here during the last 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Four people, including a woman, were killed in different incidents here during the last 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Imran and his accomplices reportedly shot dead their rival Sher Ali to avenge an old enmity in Chak 422-GB whereas a young man Muhammad Saeed (40) was killed when two rival groups indulged in blunt firing on each other in Chak 74-JB Thikriwala.

Similarly, 35-year-old truck cleaner M. Haroon resident of Quetta was crushed to death when the truck driver moved the vehicle under which the ill-fated cleaner was taking asleep near Kamal Mill Khurarianwala on Jaranwala Road.

In another incident, 40-year-old Saira Bibi was killed while 3 persons including Maqboolan Bibi (80), Rafi (46) and Ismail Asif (9) were injured when old wall of a house collapsed in new Garden Shehzad Colony Hilal Road.

The police took bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Quetta Police Driver Road Vehicle Young Man Progress Jaranwala Women

Recent Stories

40 kanal, 13 marla state land retrieved

40 kanal, 13 marla state land retrieved

31 seconds ago
 PM announces significant incentives for highest ta ..

PM announces significant incentives for highest tax payers

33 seconds ago
 Venezuela's Maduro chooses poll rivals, says Oppos ..

Venezuela's Maduro chooses poll rivals, says Opposition leader

35 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahza ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan presides over fir ..

9 minutes ago
 CDA reconstitutes inspection team to ensure transp ..

CDA reconstitutes inspection team to ensure transparency in Islamabad Housing Sc ..

9 minutes ago
 Six outlaws arrested, drugs recovered

Six outlaws arrested, drugs recovered

9 minutes ago
Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key h ..

Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key hub for US shipping

9 minutes ago
 Environmental sample of Hyderabad tested positive ..

Environmental sample of Hyderabad tested positive with poliovirus

9 minutes ago
 CSCEC Chairman calls on Punjab CM

CSCEC Chairman calls on Punjab CM

9 minutes ago
 India has turned IIOJK into open prison: Shabbir S ..

India has turned IIOJK into open prison: Shabbir Shah

9 minutes ago
 Baltimore bridge collapse: What we know

Baltimore bridge collapse: What we know

9 minutes ago
 Kenya Airways reports first operating profit in se ..

Kenya Airways reports first operating profit in seven years

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan