4 killed in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Four people, including a woman, were killed in different incidents here during the last 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Imran and his accomplices reportedly shot dead their rival Sher Ali to avenge an old enmity in Chak 422-GB whereas a young man Muhammad Saeed (40) was killed when two rival groups indulged in blunt firing on each other in Chak 74-JB Thikriwala.

Similarly, 35-year-old truck cleaner M. Haroon resident of Quetta was crushed to death when the truck driver moved the vehicle under which the ill-fated cleaner was taking asleep near Kamal Mill Khurarianwala on Jaranwala Road.

In another incident, 40-year-old Saira Bibi was killed while 3 persons including Maqboolan Bibi (80), Rafi (46) and Ismail Asif (9) were injured when old wall of a house collapsed in new Garden Shehzad Colony Hilal Road.

The police took bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.