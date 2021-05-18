40 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 40 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 2 proclaimed offenders and 21 drug pushers and recovered 5.

9 kg hashish and 571 liters liquor from their possession. The police also held 6 gamblers with stake money of Rs. 7,470.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 11 persons and recovered 7 pistols, one gun, three rifles and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.