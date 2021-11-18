430 members attended joint session of Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The joint session was attended by 430 out of 440 members of both Houses of the Parliament.

According to attendance report, the total members of both Houses are 442.

The meeting chaired by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, was attended by 226 members of coalition parties. Similarly 204 members of the opposition parties also attended the joint session out of a total of 440 members.

While two members of coalition parties and seven members of opposition remained absent from the meeting of joint session of the Parliament.

The joint session of both Houses of Parliament was summoned to pass important bills related to the Electronic Voting Machines and granting the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis.

In the session, 60 point agenda was disposed of including a ten point supplementary agenda.

Leading the treasury, Prime Minister Imran Khan remained present in the House.

According to the report, the treasury members included 178 members of National Assembly including the Speaker and 48 members of Senate remained present in the session. Two National Assembly members Khalid Magsi, Ali Nawaz Shah remained absent.

Opposition has the strength of 212 members, of which 154 are members of the National Assembly, 50 are members of the Senate were present during the proceedings.

The seven members of opposition were absent included Balochistan National Party Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Pakistan Peoples Party's senior leaders Syed Naveed Qamar, Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur, Jam Abdul Karim Bajar, Shahnaz Nusrat Baloch, Afreen Khan and Ali Wazir.

One seat of National Assembly is vacant due to death of Pervaz Malik, while the seat of Ishaq Dar is suspended due to not administering the oath.