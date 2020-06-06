UrduPoint.com
445 More Corona Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

445 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :About 445 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 6221in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 71693 people were screened for the virus till June 06, out of which 445 more were reported positive.

As many as 2175 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 54 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

