45 criminals, including 7 POs held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Friday arrested 45 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession here.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed seven proclaimed offenders and 11 drug pushers and recovered 20-kg hashish and 98 litres liquor from them.

The police also held 15 gamblers with stake money of Rs 31,746.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 12 persons and recovered 8 pistols, 2 rifles, one repeater, one kalashnilov and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.