47,240 Cheques Distributes Among War Affectees In South Waziristan: National Assembly Body Told

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 07:55 PM

National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Thursday told that so far 47,240 cheques distributed to the affectees whose houses were damaged during the war against terrorism in South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Thursday told that so far 47,240 cheques distributed to the affectees whose houses were damaged during the war against terrorism in South Waziristan.

The committee met here under the chair of Muhammad Jamal ul Din that was attended by Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, Naveed Ameer Jeeva, Afreen Khan, Nuzhat Pathan and Mohsin Dawar.

The body expressed dismay over the absence of Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan in the meeting and directed the concerned authorities to complete the survey of remaining damaged houses without any further delay.

The committee also urged the Finance Division to release the funds as soon as possible to mitigate the problems of the victims.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan informed the body that out of the total 47,395 cheques, the authority had so far distributed 47,240 cheques among the affectees.

While discussing the matter of funds distribution among the traders and shopkeepers, Mohsin Dawar said the funds were not disbursed according to the SOPs agreed by all the stakeholders.

He further pointed that instead of distributing funds through serial number, the funds had distributed on pick and choose policy which was totally wrong.

The committee directed the Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan to attend the next meeting in person with all relevant records.

