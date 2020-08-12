48th CDA-DWP Meeting to be held on August 17

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The 48th meeting of the Capital Development Authority-Development Working Party (CDA-DWP) will be held on August 17, here at CDA headquarters.

The meeting, that would be chaired by, Chairman, CDA, Aamir Ali Ahmed would discuss PC-I and PC-II of different development projects in the Federal capital, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

The revised PC-II of Project Review of Master Plan of Islamabad, Pakistan (2020-2040), PC-I of Development Work, Sector D-12 (leftover work) was included on agenda of the meeting.

PC-I for Project Construction of Bridge at Rd-2800 Kiyani Road from Quaid-e-Azam University to Bara Kahu and PC-II for Engagement of Consultancy Services for Feasibility Study and Detailed Engineering Design of parking plazas at different locations of Islamabad.

The meeting would be attended by the representatives of Ministry of Planning, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Interior and other concerned formations.