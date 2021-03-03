UrduPoint.com
5-day Deworming Campaign From April 5

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 04:54 PM

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal on Wednesday said the campaign to deworm 0.9 million children would commence in the entire district from April 5

The CEO while talking to APP said that children between 5 to 14 years would be given free of cost deworming tablets.

She said that the drive would help overcome malnutrition and intestinal infections among the children.

Dr Faiza said children working at different places would also be given medicines besides those studying in seminaries and schools.

She urged the citizens to cooperate with the health teams as a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed to every nook and corner of the district.

