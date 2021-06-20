UrduPoint.com
56 More Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Balochistan

56 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :About 56 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 26585 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 840804 people were screened for the virus till June 19 out of which 56 more were reported positive.

As many as 25507 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 301 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

