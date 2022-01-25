UrduPoint.com

57 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2022 | 10:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Around 57 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 34032 in Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1358022 people were screened for the virus, out of which 57 more were reported positive.

As many as 33308 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 367 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

