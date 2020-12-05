UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

59 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 01:00 AM

59 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :About 59 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 17393 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 404,846 people were screened for the virus till December 4, out of which 59 more were reported positive.

As many as 16,653 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 169 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan December Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leads innovation in $546 bn global smart citie ..

21 minutes ago

UN Ready to 'Scale Up' Ongoing Assistance to Armen ..

52 minutes ago

Trudeau Refuses to Comment on Reports US, Huawei C ..

52 minutes ago

UN Ready to 'Scale Up' Ongoing Assistance to Armen ..

54 minutes ago

PDM launched to protect corruption of its leaders: ..

34 minutes ago

104-year-old World War II veteran back home after ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.