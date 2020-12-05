59 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :About 59 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 17393 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 404,846 people were screened for the virus till December 4, out of which 59 more were reported positive.

As many as 16,653 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 169 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.