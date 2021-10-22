UrduPoint.com

6 Arrested From Charsadda During SOPs Inspection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Following instructions issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) and provincial government, the Deputy Commissioner Charsadda, Saadat Hassan along with Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sania Safi inspected various food outlets, markets and hotels for compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on Friday.

During the inspection the DC Charsadda Saadat Hassan inspected vaccination certificates of general public and hotels' staff. Five people were arrested and sent to lockups for not completing their course of vaccination.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sania Safi sealed a restaurant for violation of SOPs and sent its owner behind the bars.

