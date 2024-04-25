6 shops sealed over illegal decanting

The Civil Defense Department, during a crackdown on illegal decanting businesses, sealed six shops and confiscated machinery from five other shops, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The Civil Defense Department, during a crackdown on illegal decanting businesses, sealed six shops and confiscated machinery from five other shops, here on Thursday.

The department forwarded challans against two shopkeepers to the court.

The teams held operations in Samanabad, Dijkot Road, Mansoorabad and tehsil Samundri.