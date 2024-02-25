62 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 62 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region here on Sunday.

The task force teams have raided various places and registered 22 new cases against power pilferers and four were caught red-handed.

Over Rs three million fine was imposed on power pilferers.