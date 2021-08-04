623 new corona cases reported in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has reported 623 new corona cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 146,485 in the province on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has reported 623 new corona cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 146,485 in the province on Wednesday.

According to the health department, 193 people were recovered and eight people were died during the period.

According to the statistics, 136,868 people have recovered and 4,495 people have died of the coronavirus so far in the province.

The health department said during the last 24 hours, 11,276 corona detection tests were conducted adding so far 2,378,961 corona tests have conducted across the province.

It said 1,445,596 people have vaccinated till today.