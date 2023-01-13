7 absconders among 16 outlaws held; illegal weapons, narcotics recovered

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The district police claimed to have arrested 16 suspects and recovered 1,100 grams of hashish and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the district police during its ongoing operation 'clean up' against criminals and anti-social elements arrested 16 suspects including seven absconders. The police also recovered a total of 1,100 gram of hashish, 150-gram heroin, 11 pistols, and 190 cartridges from their possession during the last two days.

Shaheed Mureed Akbar Police Station SHO Asghar Wazir arrested the absconder namely Misal Khan, son of Gulbat Khan and resident of Kirri Haider.

Moreover, the SHO along with head constable investigation Ziauddin recovered a 14-year-old missing boy namely Syed Noor, son of Peer Khan and resident of Ghandi Sheikhan, from New Adda Bannu.

Meanwhile, City Police Station SHO Sami Ullah Khan arrested accused Kaleem Ullah, son of Mustafa Kamal and resident of Mohallah Maidaan, recovering 500-gram hashish and 50-gram heroin from him.

Besides, one pistol and 25 cartridges were recovered from the accused Gulzar Ahmad, son of Galli Khan and resident of Qutub Colony.

Similarly, accused Mujahid, son of Syed Rehman and resident of Qutub Colony, was arrested with 400-gram hashish, one pistol along with 25 cartridges were recovered from accused Abdul Malik, son of Gul Salam resident of Kirri Ashiqi. Accused Saleem Gul, son of Alam Gul and resident of Gara Budha, was arrested with one pistol and five cartridges while one pistol and 25 cartridges were recovered from accused Sher Ahmed, son of Nadir Khan and resident of Badar Khel.

Apart from this, two wanted criminals Alamgir and Bilal, sons of Jahangir and residents of Sheikh Sultan, were also arrested.

