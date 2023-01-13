UrduPoint.com

7 Absconders Among 16 Outlaws Held; Illegal Weapons, Narcotics Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 04:50 PM

7 absconders among 16 outlaws held; illegal weapons, narcotics recovered

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The district police claimed to have arrested 16 suspects and recovered 1,100 grams of hashish and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the district police during its ongoing operation 'clean up' against criminals and anti-social elements arrested 16 suspects including seven absconders. The police also recovered a total of 1,100 gram of hashish, 150-gram heroin, 11 pistols, and 190 cartridges from their possession during the last two days.

Shaheed Mureed Akbar Police Station SHO Asghar Wazir arrested the absconder namely Misal Khan, son of Gulbat Khan and resident of Kirri Haider.

Moreover, the SHO along with head constable investigation Ziauddin recovered a 14-year-old missing boy namely Syed Noor, son of Peer Khan and resident of Ghandi Sheikhan, from New Adda Bannu.

Meanwhile, City Police Station SHO Sami Ullah Khan arrested accused Kaleem Ullah, son of Mustafa Kamal and resident of Mohallah Maidaan, recovering 500-gram hashish and 50-gram heroin from him.

Besides, one pistol and 25 cartridges were recovered from the accused Gulzar Ahmad, son of Galli Khan and resident of Qutub Colony.

Similarly, accused Mujahid, son of Syed Rehman and resident of Qutub Colony, was arrested with 400-gram hashish, one pistol along with 25 cartridges were recovered from accused Abdul Malik, son of Gul Salam resident of Kirri Ashiqi. Accused Saleem Gul, son of Alam Gul and resident of Gara Budha, was arrested with one pistol and five cartridges while one pistol and 25 cartridges were recovered from accused Sher Ahmed, son of Nadir Khan and resident of Badar Khel.

Apart from this, two wanted criminals Alamgir and Bilal, sons of Jahangir and residents of Sheikh Sultan, were also arrested.

Similarly, in the last two days, Tank police arrested 16 accused including 07 criminals, recovered one hostage and 1,100 grams of hashish, 150 grams of heroin, 11 pistols, and 190 cartridges and registered cases.

Related Topics

Bannu Police Police Station Tank Syed Noor Alamgir Criminals From

Recent Stories

PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen t ..

PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen tie with UAE

13 minutes ago
 Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Françai ..

Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Française board meeting

36 minutes ago
 UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keen ..

UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keenness to strengthen their strat ..

51 minutes ago
 BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: ..

BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: Senate informed

2 hours ago
 Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI serie ..

Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI series final match against NZ

2 hours ago
 Minister for National Food Security dispels impres ..

Minister for National Food Security dispels impression of wheat shortage in coun ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.