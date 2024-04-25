7 Ordinances Laid In Senate
April 25, 2024
As many as seven ordinances including Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Amendment) Ordinance 2023, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Ordinance 2023, Pakistan Postal Services Management Board (Amendment) Ordinance 2023, National Highway Authority (Amendment) Ordinance 2023, the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2023, the Privatization Commission (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 and the Establishment of Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal Ordinance 2023 were laid in the Senate
These ordinances were laid in the Senate under Article 89 of the constitution for information only as they have already been laid in the National Assembly and referred to the committees concerned.
All the ordinance except the Pakistan Postal Services Management (Amendment) Ordinance were laid in the House by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar on behalf of the respective ministers.
Minister for Maritime Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh laid the Pakistan Postal Services Management (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 in the House.
Azam Nazir Tarar told the House that these ordinances were only laid for information of the house under the Article 89 of the constitution.
