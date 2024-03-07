77 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 77 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region here on Thursday

The task force teams raided various places and got registered 27 new cases and caught three power pilferers red handed.

Over Rs 3.4 million fine was imposed on power pilferers.

APP/sak