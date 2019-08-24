8 kills in road accident in Thatta

At least eight person were killed when a speedy vehicle turned turtle in the wee hours of Saturday morning near Muhammad Ali Shah shrine in Thatta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :At least eight person were killed when a speedy vehicle turned turtle in the wee hours of Saturday morning near Muhammad Ali Shah shrine in Thatta.

According to a rescue source, the ill-fatted incident occurred as devotees were coming to visit the shrine on weekend adding the rescue team reached on the spot timely.

The injured were shifted in the emergency ward of a nearby hospital while the bodies were handed over to the relatives after conducting postmortem, the sources informed.