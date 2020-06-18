8 schemes of sugarcane cess funds worth Rs 256.7 million approved

Divisional Sugarcane Development Cess Committee (DSDCC) in its meeting chaired by Commissioner Dr Farah Masood, approved eight schemes of sugarcane cess fund worth Rs 256.7 million in the division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :-:Divisional Sugarcane Development Cess Committee (DSDCC) in its meeting chaired by Commissioner Dr Farah Masood, approved eight schemes of sugarcane cess fund worth Rs 256.7 million in the division.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that farmers should make maximum use of the roads being constructed with the help of Sugar Development Cess Funds.

The construction of farm to market road helps in bringing grain and agricultural produce to the market and keep the wheel of agricultural development moving, she added.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Director Development Shakeel Noman, representatives of SE Highways and Sugar Mills were also present in the meeting.

Those schemes were approved include: 3 schemes of Noon Sugar Mills Bhalwal worth Rs 118.

5 million, 1 scheme of Sillanwali Sugar mills worth Rs.27 million, 3 schemes of Papular Sugar mills Sial Morh worth Rs 88 million and 1 scheme of Pool funds worth Rs 23.2 million.

As many as 23.40 km roads will be constructed in Sargodha district with Sugar Funds including Jhaurian Bypass to Jhaurian City 3.50 km, Link road Primary school Tatari Sam Nala to Jahanwala Pull 2.90 km, Sargodha Khushab Road to Gohar Bakhwala via Naseerabad 1.70 Km, Farooqa Road to Feroz Miki 0.75 km, Farooqa pull Sam to Noorwala 2.65 Km, Ghous Mohammad Wala linkRoad Behk Ladka 3 Km, Muhammadki pull to Khurki 3.70 Km, Sial Morh to AhmedNagar 2.60 Km and Sahiwal Rajbah to Shareefa remaining road of 2.20 km.