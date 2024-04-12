80 More Police Officials Promoted
Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar has promoted 80 more officials who meet the merit and seniority to the next posts.
According to the details, promotion board meetings were held in Sheikhupura and Bahawalpur region under the direction of IG Punjab. 50 officials in Bahawalpur region, 30 in Sheikhupura region were promoted to the next rank.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson , fourteen ASIs have been promoted to sub-inspectors, eleven head constables have been promoted to ASIs, twenty five constables have been promoted to head constables in Bahawalpur region, while eighteen ASIs were promoted to the post of Sub-Inspectors, twelve Head Constables to the post of ASIs in the Promotion Board chaired by RPO Sheikhupura Athar Ismail.
The spokesman said that during Ramazan, more than 700 officials of different ranks have been promoted to the next posts, whereas under the leadership of IG Punjab , around 21,000 promotions have been given so far.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated the promoted officers and directed them to perform their duties more diligently for the service of citizens.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
221 raids conducted on hideouts of drug dealers4 minutes ago
-
21,373 shopkeepers fined for profiteering during Ramazan and Eid days4 minutes ago
-
Deputy Director DPR grieved24 minutes ago
-
Registration for electric, petrol bikes for students starts24 minutes ago
-
PBF felicitates new chairman senate, offers unwavering support34 minutes ago
-
Surjani Town police claim to nab extortionist34 minutes ago
-
Suspected drug dealer shot dead in encounter34 minutes ago
-
MWL Secy-Gen delivers Eid sermon, advocates for Palestinians; announces initiatives for social welfa ..44 minutes ago
-
Envoy felicitates Officer Cadet Abdullah for winning Hodson’s Horse Award44 minutes ago
-
Int'l diplomats join CM Sindh for Eid celebrations54 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, RPO visit Adyala, SOS village to spend Eid with prisoners, patients1 hour ago
-
Rafiq-ul-Hujajj Committee announces training program for pilgrims in Abbottabad1 hour ago