80 more police officials promoted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar has promoted 80 more officials who meet the merit and seniority to the next posts.

According to the details, promotion board meetings were held in Sheikhupura and Bahawalpur region under the direction of IG Punjab. 50 officials in Bahawalpur region, 30 in Sheikhupura region were promoted to the next rank.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson , fourteen ASIs have been promoted to sub-inspectors, eleven head constables have been promoted to ASIs, twenty five constables have been promoted to head constables in Bahawalpur region, while eighteen ASIs were promoted to the post of Sub-Inspectors, twelve Head Constables to the post of ASIs in the Promotion Board chaired by RPO Sheikhupura Athar Ismail.

The spokesman said that during Ramazan, more than 700 officials of different ranks have been promoted to the next posts, whereas under the leadership of IG Punjab , around 21,000 promotions have been given so far.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated the promoted officers and directed them to perform their duties more diligently for the service of citizens.