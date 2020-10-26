9 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :About nine new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 15810 in Balochistan on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 315274 people were screened for the virus till October 25, out of which 9 more were reported positive.

As many as 15435 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 148 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.