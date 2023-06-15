UrduPoint.com

A Cop Martyred In Shikarpur

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 02:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :A cop was killed and another was injured in the attack by dacoits on the Qaim Labano Shaikh police post of Shikarpur, late Wednesday night.

The gang of dacoits attacked the police post near Chak Shikarpur in which cop Ilalhi Bux Hakro was martyred while Anwar Ali Mahar was critically injured.

Dacoits after killing and wounding the cop took away their official weapons.

Police shifted the martyred cop and the injured to RBUT Hospital Shikarpur. The martyred cop Janaza Namaz held at Police Headquarters on early Thursday morning and later laid to rest with a protocol.

More Stories From Pakistan

