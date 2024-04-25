Abdul Wasay, Faisal Wawda Take Oath As Senators
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani on Thursday administered the oath to newly-elected two members Faisal Vawda and Abdul Wasay of the upper house of the Parliament.
Later the newly-elected Senators signed the roll of members.
