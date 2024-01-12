Abdullahpur Flyover Near Completion With Rs.1.36b: Commissioner
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2024 | 09:36 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed said that Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road Flyover project was near completion with an estimated cost of Rs.1.36 billion and it would help in better traffic management in addition to play a pivotal role in metropolitan development of Faisalabad.
During her visit to the project site here on Friday, she reviewed the development pace of the flyover project and directed the concerned department to ensure its complete within stipulated time period.
She said that Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi was taking keen interest in Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road Flyover.
Therefore, he (CM) was getting its updates positively on daily basis as he wanted to provide relief to the masses as early as possible.
Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, Chief Engineer FDA Mehar Ayub, Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawwar Ahmad Khan Niazi, Director Development Imran Asmat, Deputy Director Engineering Umar Iqbal and others were also present on the occasion.
