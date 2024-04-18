Open Menu

AC Dokri Visits PPHI Taluka Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 10:24 PM

Assistant Commissioner Dokri (Larkana) Ms. Farzana Mirani, on the directives of DC Larkana on Thursday paid a visit to PPHI Taluka Hospital Dokri to review arrangements made for patients suffering from various diseases

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Dokri (Larkana) Ms. Farzana Mirani, on the directives of DC Larkana on Thursday paid a visit to PPHI Taluka Hospital Dokri to review arrangements made for patients suffering from various diseases.

During visit, she inquired about the problems of patients and directed the Incharge of the Hospital to ensure provision of proper healthcare facilities in all wards of the hospital.

She took notice of the shortage of medicines in the hospital, poor cleanliness and security issues.

She said that health facilities in the hospitals should be improved and treatment and medicines should be provided to the patients.

She further said that the presence of doctors, para-medics and other related staff should be ensured, and no negligence would be tolerated.

Incharge of the hospital, officials of the health department, doctors and others were present on the occasion.

