AC Shakargarh Visits Petrol Pumps

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 05:00 PM

AC Shakargarh visits petrol pumps

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Muhammad Ashraf, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shakargarh Khizar Zahoor visited various petrol pumps on Tuesday.

He checked the price, stock and scale of petrol and diesel.

The AC said strict action would be taken against those creating artificial shortage and indulging in overpricing of essential commodities.

Later Assistant Commissioner Khizar Zahoor visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Shakargarh and inspected various wards including emergency. He inspected the facilities being provided to patients including cleanliness in THQ Hospital.

