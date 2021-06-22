UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Summons Gillani In Person On July 13

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 06:30 PM

AC summons Gillani in person on July 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday postponed the indictment of accused including former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani and summoned him in person in reference pertaining to award of a media campaign contract against the law.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the former prime minister and co-accused.

The court once again deferred the indictment of the accused due to their incomplete attendance.

The court instructed Gillani to appear before the court in person on July 13, and adjourned the case.

Related Topics

Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau July Media Court

Recent Stories

Emirates ramps up operations over summer to serve ..

30 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law establishing Dubai ..

31 minutes ago

Fujairah Crown Prince reviews Fujairah Environment ..

31 minutes ago

SEC issues decision to establish Sharjah Vocationa ..

31 minutes ago

Careem for Business to provide mobility solutions ..

34 minutes ago

Zameen.com Launches Exclusive Property Tour Servic ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.