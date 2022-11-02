UrduPoint.com

AC Visits BHUs, Checks Attendance Of Staff, Availability Of Medicines

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Assistant Commissioner Lakki Marwat Triq Mehmood on Wednesday visited different Basic Health Units (BHU) and checked the attendance of staff, availability of medicines and cleanliness situation

Following the directions of the deputy commissioner, the assistant commissioner visited BHUs Tajazai, Shahbazkhel, Ghazni Khel and Titter Khel.

During his visits, the AC checked in detail the OPD, attendance of staff and doctors and stock registers and cleanliness situation.

He found the cleanliness situation and availability of medicines as satisfactory in all the health unites.

He also met with the visitor to get their feedback, over which the majority showed satisfaction over the services delivery.

The assistant commissioner directed the staff to ensure provision of best medical facilities in time as it has been the top most priority of the government.

Meanwhile, the AC also paid visits to schools including GPS Asmat Abad and Working Focus Model school wherein he checked the attendance and assessed the academic activities by interacting with students.

He expressed his displeasure over making the students sit on mats in Veranda despite the availability of furniture and directed the Headmaster concerned that students should be allowed to take out chair from classes.

