ACS leads dengue prevention campaign rally

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani accompanying Deputy Commissioner (DC) Multan Capt. (Retd) Rizwan Qadeer led an awareness rally in the city on Friday airing a message across south Punjab to intensify dengue prevention campaign to keep people safe from dengue fever.

Deputy Secretary Abdul Saboor Thakur, Section Officer Ahmad Rana, and other officers participated in the rally. Speaking on the occasion, Fuad Hashim Rabbani said that recent rains have increased the risk of dengue, triggering a prompt and robust response from officials as instructed by the Punjab government.

He stated that without public participation, the campaign against dengue cannot be successful and stressed that civil society should actively participate in the eradication of dengue larvae.

The DC informed the Additional Chief Secretary that the zero-tolerance policy against violations of the Dengue Act was being enforced in Multan. Over 300 notices have been issued and dozens of buildings have been sealed during the last month, he added.

He also informed that special wards for the treatment of dengue patients have been established at hospitals.