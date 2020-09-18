Acting Vice Chancellor Sindh University congratulates Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Qureshi

University of Sindh Jamshoro Acting Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has congratulated Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Qureshi upon receiving the President's Pride of Performance (Instrumentalist) Award 2020

According to university spokesman, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Qureshi of world famous Gwalior Family and Associate Professor of Media and Communication Department University of Sindh Jamshoro, who recently received the President's Pride of Performance (Instrumentalist) Award from Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at a ceremony in Karachi, Friday called on the Acting Vice Chancellor at his office. Prof. Dr.

Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro expressed gratitude and termed honoring Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Qureshi with the prestigious award as a great honor for the University of Sindh.

Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Qureshi, the son of eminent musician Niaz Hussain of world known Gwalior Family which produced renowned artists like Ustad Gamon Khan, Ustad Bibo Khan, Ustad Jamalu Khan, Ustad Manzoor Ali Khan, Ustad Fida Hussain and Ustad Nazar Hussain. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Qureshi joined the department of Mass Communication- presently Media and Communication Studies- in 1993 and also achieved Syed Misri Shah Imam Rizvi Award, Shah Abdul Latif Award, Sachal Sarmast Award and Lal Qalandar Award.