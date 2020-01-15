Action in progress against outlaws to protect citizens: DIG Mazhar Shaikh

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Shaheed Benazirabad range, Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh Wednesday said that strict action is being taken against criminals and drug peddlers in order to protect lives and property of the citizens

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Shaheed Benazirabad range, Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh Wednesday said that strict action is being taken against criminals and drug peddlers in order to protect lives and property of the citizens.

Inspector General Sindh Police appreciated performance of Shaheed Benazirabad Range and its actions against illegal arms, ammunition and drug peddlers.

More than 500 policemen of the range- including constables, head constables and Assistant Sub Inspectors- were promoted to next grade, Shaikh said adding that development work including construction of new buildings of Police stations, repairs of old buildings and work in police lines was also in progress.