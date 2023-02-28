UrduPoint.com

Action Thriller 'Dorr' Sets To Enthral Audience This Eid Ul Fitr

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Action Thriller 'Dorr' sets to enthral audience this Eid ul Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Under the direction of Nadeem Cheema, an action-packed film 'Dorr' will most likely be the top choice this Eid for all Lollywood fans.

As Pakistani cinema is constantly on the drive to rise to the occasion while producing grand-scale films like 'The Legend of Maula Jatt', many directors have taken it upon themselves to play their part in reviving the industry.

The recently aired trailer of the film 'Dorr' looks like another great effort to foster the cinema culture in Pakistan where Pakistani films were the top choice of viewers during the golden era.

Produced by Aslam Hassan, this upcoming film has everything to offer for fans who love watching thrillers, suspense and action-based films.

As per the official announcement, Dorr will hit the cinema screens all over Pakistan this Eid ul Fitr to enthral moviegoers with a spectacular cast including Asad Mahmood, Shafqat Cheema, Saleem Meraj, Aslam Hassan, Waseem Ali, Rashid Mahmood and Sardar Kamal along with other co-stars.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Rashid Shafqat Cheema Gold All Industry Top Love

Recent Stories

SBP to meet on Thursday to make decision about mon ..

SBP to meet on Thursday to make decision about monetary policy

15 minutes ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Imran Khan ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Imran Khan in Thoshakhana case

46 minutes ago
 PITB HR Wing Organizes Session On ‘Ethics, Value ..

PITB HR Wing Organizes Session On ‘Ethics, Values, & Expected Behavior’

2 hours ago
 Ajman&#039;s International Charity Organisation do ..

Ajman&#039;s International Charity Organisation donates AED2 million to &#039;Br ..

2 hours ago
 Dar reiterates Govt's commitment to complete IMF p ..

Dar reiterates Govt's commitment to complete IMF programme

3 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to enhancing ties with Kuwa ..

Pakistan looks forward to enhancing ties with Kuwait in all areas: Hina Khar

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.