Actor Ali Ejaz, musician Rasheed Attre remembered on death anniversaries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Fifth death anniversary of the renowned film, tv and stage actor Ali Ejaz is being observed on Monday.

Ali Ejaz was born in 1941 in Lahore. He started his career in 1967 and was well known for his role in a popular television comedy drama series Khawaja and Son.

Ali Ejaz acted in over 100 films. He was awarded Pride of Performance in 1993. He died on this day in 2018 in Lahore.

Meanwhile, Fifty sixth death anniversary of renowned musician and composer Rasheed Attre is also being observed today.

He was born in 1919 in Amritsar, British India. Rasheed Attre started his music career by composing music for several films, including Laila Mujnun, Rukhsana and Gulshan.

Famous songs composed by him are Sada hon apnay piar ki, gulon men rung bhary, and "Aaey mausam rangeelay suhanay.

He won the prestigious Nigar award three times. He passed away on this day in 1967 in Lahore.