ADC orders action against illegal housing societies

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Norish Saba on Friday ordered to take action against illegal housing societies and towns established in the district.

The spokesperson for district administration said that 18 housing societies and towns were illegally established and they were selling plots to the citizens without providing electricity, gas, sewerage, school, graveyard and other requisite facilities.

These housing societies and towns are Zahoor Orchards, Al-Haram Green City, Tulip City (Extension), Madina City, Iqbal Garden, Sultan Residency and Green City at Hafizabad, and Madina Valley, Model Town, Ittefaq Garden and Sharif City at Pindi Bhattian.

The ADC said that strict legal action would be taken against the owners of these societies/towns, if they failed to fulfill the conditions, laid down by the provincial government.