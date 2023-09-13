Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Addl. IGP, Commissioner visit CPLC office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Rind along with Commissioner Karachi Saleem Rajput visited the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) Office at Governor House on Wednesday.

Chief CPLC Zubair Habib along with his team received the Additional IGP - Karachi and Commissioner Karachi, according to a news release.

The CPLC Chief gave a detailed briefing on the performance of the CPLC to Commissioner Karachi and the Additional IGP.

In the meeting, joint cooperation between police and CPLC and ensuring timely exchange of information and security and other issues were discussed.

At the end of the meeting, shields were presented to the City Police Chief and Commissioner Karachi.

