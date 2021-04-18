Addl IGP for comprehensive security arrangements in Ramazan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab, Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan Sunday directed officers to ensure comprehensive security arrangements during the holy month of Ramazan.

During surprise visit of Sher Shah Toll Plaza, Check Post here, the additional IGP said that protection of public lives and properties was top priority of the department and no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He directed officers to comprehensive checking at entry and exit points of the all cities of the South Punjab. He asked officers to install CCTV cameras and latest security equipments at check posts for controlling crime.

He said that proper screening of vehicles must be ensured at check posts to prevent smuggling of drugs and others illegal items. He urged police officials to perform duties on check posts by wearing bullet proof jackets and other safety equipments to prevent any untoward incident. He asked officers concerned for making check posts more effective through joint information system among motorway, Punjab Highways patrol (PHP) and police departments.

The additional IGP South Punjab also listened to the issues faced by the officials performing duties on check posts and assured them that their issues would be resolved on top priorities.