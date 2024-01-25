Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted to Anti-Narcotics Force

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to transfer the management

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to transfer the management

of Data Darbar Hospital to the Anti-Narcotics Force.

The signing ceremony took place at the Chief Minister's Office with the presence of

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Corps Commander Lahore Lt Gen Syed Aamer Raza

and DG Anti-Narcotics Force Maj Gen Aneeq Ahmad Malik.

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan and Regional Director ANF Brig Sikandar Hayat Ch

signed the MoU. Following the agreement, documents were exchanged.

According to the terms of the agreement, the Anti-Narcotics Force will oversee the rehabilitation

and upgrading of Data Darbar Hospital. The hospital's focus will be on the treatment and rehabilitation

of individuals struggling with drug addiction.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced the dedicated allocation of Data Darbar Hospital

for the rehabilitation of drug addicts.

The event was attended by Ministers Dr Jamal Nasir, Azfar Ali Nasir, chief secretary,

IG Punjab, secretary Auqaf and others.