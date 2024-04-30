Open Menu

Administration To Take Measures For Clearing Footpaths, Roads Of Construction Debris

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 10:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Karachi administration along with local bodies will take joint measures to clear roads and footpaths from construction debris in the metropolis while all the town municipal administrations will form special teams to prevent heaping up debris in their respective areas.

The Town Municipal Commissioners will issue notifications, in the regard, to prevent littering on footpaths and roads in their respective areas and levy fine against the responsible persons as per law.

The decisions were taken on Tuesday in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hasan Naqvi to take stock of urban problems and work out their solutions, said a statement issued here.

The commissioner stressed the need of concerted measures to prevent construction debris on the roads as it was obstructing traffic flow and pedestrians.

It was decided in the meeting that the Town Municipal Commissioners will issue notices in their respective areas to those persons whose construction debris of under-construction buildings were lying on footpaths and roads.

Warning notices will be served to the violator for removing the debris themselves from the footpaths and roads and ensure no inconvenience or hurdle to movement of citizens and traffic flow due to their construction work, it added.

It was decided that the notification will clearly specify that, it is illegal to litter on footpaths and roads and one should refrain from doing so otherwise fine will be levied.

It was further decided to carry out repair work on all the pedestrian bridges in the district for ensuring safe movement of people as the meeting was told that some pedestrian bridges in the district need repair on which commissioner directed for steps on priority to repair all such pedestrian bridges.

Deputy Commissioner Central Fawad Ghaffar, all assistant commissioners, various towns' chairmen and municipal commissioners, officers of Sindh Solid Waste Management board, Health, education and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

DC central district briefed in detail about improvement of civic facilities and measures to solve the problems, action against encroachments on the sidewalks and roads, monitoring of campaigns like polio eradication and price control; repair of potholes on the roads and dilapidated sidewalks and installation of street lights.

The meeting was also informed about the efforts of the district administration to improve and solve the sewage problems and improve the roads in different areas.

