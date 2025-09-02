Open Menu

'Punjab CM Played Key Role In Mitigating Flood Devastation'

'Punjab CM played key role in mitigating flood devastation'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz successfully safeguarded the province from widespread flood devastation through an effective strategy, timely measures and spirit of public service.

Former LCCI (Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry) president Muhammad Ali Mian, in a media statement here Tuesday, said that Punjab government’s actions have set a precedent. Muhammad Ali Mian said that while several regions across the country have suffered severe destruction due to floods, resulting in the tragic loss of hundreds of lives and immense property damage, Punjab remained secure at vast scale. He said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz monitored the situation closely, visited flood-affected areas, directed the administration to take proactive measures and supervised relief operations herself.

“As a result of her timely and hands-on leadership, hundreds of human lives, livestock worth millions and numerous villages and settlements were saved from destruction,” he added.

Muhammad Ali Mian further stated that in areas which were partially affected by floods, the provincial machinery promptly ensured the provision of essential relief items such as medicines, food, clean drinking water and other necessities.

This swift response not only provided immediate relief but also restored public confidence that the government stood firmly by their side in times of crisis.

He said that Chief Minister’s approach reflected her commitment to public welfare, adding that she has practically proven herself not confined to the corridors of power but deeply connected to the pain and hardships of the people.

“Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s leadership is a source of pride for Punjab,” he said and added that the province has once again demonstrated that with sound strategy, effective planning and strong leadership, any natural disaster can be effectively managed.

Muhammad Ali Mian also said that Punjab is not only successfully overcoming the challenges of floods but also making rapid progress on the economic and trade fronts, establishing its distinct identity on the global stage. He said that under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz, the province is moving in the right direction and if such measures continue, Punjab will serve as the backbone of Pakistan’s overall development and stability.

