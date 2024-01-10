Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University of China signs agreement

Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam and Northwest A&F University of China have signed an online agreement regarding exchange and cooperation in academic and research fields

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam and Northwest A&F University of China have signed an online agreement regarding exchange and cooperation in academic and research fields.

Experts from both varsities will start research on new wheat and vegetable commodities, while Chinese University will provide scholarships to Masters and PhD students at Sindh Agriculture University. In this regard, an online agreement has been signed between Sindh Agriculture University and Northwest A&F University Yangling, by top officials of both universities and exchanged the documents.

During the online ceremonies, on behalf of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri, Dean Faculty of Crop Production Prof. Dr Inayatullah Rajpar, Director Advanced Studies Dr Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Director of ORIC Prof. Dr Tanveer Fatima and Chairman Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, Dr Shah Nawaz Marri participated, while on behalf of Northwest A&F University, Yangling, Vice President Prof. Jun Luo, Deputy Director, International Cooperation and Exchange Department Mr YufengZou, Vice Dean of College of International education Ms Yuhuan Wang, Vice Dean of College of Life Sciences Mr Linqiang Liu attended,

According to the agreement, both universities will exchange and focus research on the fields of horticulture, soil science, plant breeding and genetics, agricultural economics, and animal stem cells, and the SAU students of agronomy, horticulture, soil sciences, and Animal Sciences fields will be selected for fully funded Masters and PhD at Northwest F&A University and will be awarded scholarships.

While research through high production technology on improved wheat commodities and business analysis will be done at the selecting fields of farmers, who grow vegetables, peppers, cabbage, broccoli, radish and onion, in this context, a delegation from Northwest F&A University will visit cell laboratory and tissue culture labs to analyze the strengths and weaknesses of vegetables and implement bio-health technology for plants.

The agreement includes establishing friendly cities between local governments and providing various training courses on basic technologies for the production of bio-healthy agricultural products between China and Pakistan, implementing excellent doctoral scholarships and post-doctoral visiting scholar programs, and establishment of Sin Pak Research Center for Agrobiological Resources and Joint Laboratory of Animal and Plant Stem Cell Project will also be included in the agreement.