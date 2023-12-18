Open Menu

Ahmad Shah, Along With Law Minister, Mayor Attend Portrait Exhibition At ACP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Sindh's Caretaker Minister for Information, Minority Affairs, and Social Protection, Muhammad Ahmad Shah, along with Caretaker Law Minister Umar Soomro and Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, attended the exhibition and inaugural ceremony of portraits and artworks on Quaid-e-Azam created by Ali Azmat held at the Ahmed Parvez Art Gallery, Arts Council on Monday

A significant number of Arts Council members and art lovers were present at the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Information Minister Muhammad Ahmad Shah expressed gratitude for the media's role in bringing everyone together.

He suggested that celebrations for the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Christmas should be extended for at least the whole week.

Referring to recent developments in India, Ahmad Shah stated that the truth of Hindutva has been completely disclosed, and he emphasized the need to build a Pakistan where people of every race and religion have equal opportunities to live freely.

In response to a question, the Secretary of Culture said that tourism sites would operate under public-private partnerships, while the rest of the authorities would remain with the Sindh government.

The Caretaker Information Minister assured that the Caretaker Sindh Government remains neutral and ready to hold elections. He also referred to his engagement with representatives of various political parties during the book fair at Expo Centre Karachi.

To a question, he highlighted the release of funds for buses, assuring a prompt resolution and said that necessary actions are taken by the Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh in this regard.

Law Minister Umar Soomro commended Ali Azmat's paintings during his speech at the event.

On this occasion Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, addressing the gathering, emphasized the significance of the Independent country gifted by the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He announced joint celebrations of Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam's birthday by the Sindh government and KMC.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab stressed the importance of aligning Pakistan with Quaid-e-Azam's ideals, praising the painter for capturing Quaid-e-Azam's personality wonderfully in the pictures.

More Stories From Pakistan