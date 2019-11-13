AIG traffic for ensuring driving license acquisition easier

Additional IG traffic Muhammad Farooq Mazhar has directed the officers concerned to ensure the acquisition of driving license easier for public by advancing one step towards modernity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Additional IG traffic Muhammad Farooq Mazhar has directed the officers concerned to ensure the acquisition of driving license easier for public by advancing one step towards modernity.

The acquisition of driving license has been made easy for those citizens who move to other districts for purpose of employment and business.

Under this initiative, now the citizen will be able to renew their learners from the district of their permanent or temporary address on their national identity card irrespective of the district from which learner has been issued.

Moreover, the citizens will not need to cancel their learning driving license in this regard and also be entitled to apply for new license whereas before this, for acquisition of driving license from the concerned district, the learning license had to be canceled from other district through written application by which people wasted their money and time.

These facilities will also be provided to members of Pak armed forces.

He further more issued directions to provide facilities to public by assimilating the driving licence Punjab with the international license parameters.