UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIG Traffic For Ensuring Driving License Acquisition Easier

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 07:07 PM

AIG traffic for ensuring driving license acquisition easier

Additional IG traffic Muhammad Farooq Mazhar has directed the officers concerned to ensure the acquisition of driving license easier for public by advancing one step towards modernity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Additional IG traffic Muhammad Farooq Mazhar has directed the officers concerned to ensure the acquisition of driving license easier for public by advancing one step towards modernity.

The acquisition of driving license has been made easy for those citizens who move to other districts for purpose of employment and business.

Under this initiative, now the citizen will be able to renew their learners from the district of their permanent or temporary address on their national identity card irrespective of the district from which learner has been issued.

Moreover, the citizens will not need to cancel their learning driving license in this regard and also be entitled to apply for new license whereas before this, for acquisition of driving license from the concerned district, the learning license had to be canceled from other district through written application by which people wasted their money and time.

These facilities will also be provided to members of Pak armed forces.

He further more issued directions to provide facilities to public by assimilating the driving licence Punjab with the international license parameters.

Related Topics

Business Punjab Traffic Money From Employment

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera makes funny tweet on i ..

23 minutes ago

Umar Akmal, Usman Salahuddin hit half-centuries

42 minutes ago

JUI-F to widen its protest across the country

45 minutes ago

Dubai College of Tourism, Expo Generation Programm ..

54 minutes ago

UET hosts SiFive Tech Symposiums Pakistan 2019

2 minutes ago

Five LG officials removed from services on corrupt ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.