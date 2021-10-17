AIOU commences final exams of BA/B Ed programs today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing final examinations of programs offered in spring 2021 semester from Monday October 18, 2021. These examinations will be held simultaneously throughout the country.

According to the details, roll number slips have been dispatched to the students as well as uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) for the programs including BA (Associate Degree), 1.5/2.5 and 4 -year B Ed, Associate Degree in Commerce, Associate Degree in education, BBA and BS (ODL) programs.

If any student has not received roll number slip yet, they may download from the university website which would be acceptable in the examination halls.

Controller Examinations has instructed that invigilation staff as well as students ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs in the examination halls.

Moreover, today is also the deadline to apply for admission in the programs offered in the second phase of Autumn 2021 semester.

These programs include BA General, B Com, BBA, 2 year Associate Degree in Education, BS programs in ten disciplines, 1 Year Post Graduate Diploma as well as 1.5/2.5/4 Year B Ed programs.

Fresh and continuing students are required to submit their application forms online. Prospectuses and admission application forms are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).