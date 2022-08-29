(@FahadShabbir)

A five-day international training workshop on 'Natural Language Processing (NLP)' jointly organized by Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad and Kohsar University, Murree started at AIOU main campus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :A five-day international training workshop on 'Natural Language Processing (NLP)' jointly organized by Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad and Kohsar University, Murree started at AIOU main campus.

The inaugural function was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum.

Other speakers include, Prof. Dr. Syed Habib Ali Bukhari, Vice Chancellor Kohsar University, Murree, Prof. Dr. Nabila Rehman, Vice Chancellor, University of Jhang, Prof. Dr. Yousaf Khushk, Chairman of Pakistan academy of Letters, and Dr. Ghulam Ali, Director, Centre for Language and Translation Studies.

Among the trainers are Professor Dr. Sean Peue of Michigan University, USA, Dr. Bal Krishna Bal of Kathmandu University, Nepal, Professor Dr. BalaramPrasain of Tribhuvan University, Kirtipur (Nepal), Dr. Waqas Haider Bangyal , Kohsar University Murree and Dr. Salim Iqbal from AIOU.

The five-day international training workshop was organized by the University's Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization and the Center for 'Language and Translation Studies' on Sunday in collaboration with Kohsar University, Murree, in which Pakistan's Research scholars from more than 25 universities are receiving training.

Speaking at the event, Professor Dr. Zia Ul- Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU said that technology-based society is required for the development of the country.

He said that with mutual partnership and cooperation, the young generation can be trained in computer technology and artificial intelligence in a better way.

He further added that we can translate the literature published in different languages into our regional languages.

The Vice Chancellor said that under such series of workshops we can promote machine translation in the country and increase the number of computational experts.

The speakers said that all things including languages, traditions, social values are related to technology, so we must pay special attention to machine learning.

For the survival of our culture, we have to save the languages from extinction by giving them technology-based protection.

They said that we must create strong personalities equipped with technology to rebuild the society.

The speakers congratulated Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum and Dr. Ghulam Ali for organizing the training workshop.