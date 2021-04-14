ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Dr Zia Ul Qayyum has said that it is our mutual responsibility to protect and enhance university's prestige, credibility, and progress.

"Our top priority is to ensure supreme interests of this esteemed national institution and we will cooperate with each other to achieve this objective", he said while congratulating the newly elected representatives of Employees Welfare Association (EWA) on the occasion of assuming charge of the EWA office here Wednesday.

Taking critical decisions is my key responsibility as the head of the institution, he added.

The Vice-Chancellor further, said that he is against the notions of prejudice and favoritism and recent EWA elections is a testimony of impartial and objective practices of his office.

AIOU administration is striving to take practical measures to raise quality standards of education imparted, institutional progress and for students' facilitation. However, these measures would be effective only if everyone of us strives hard and discharges their duty with an utmost sense of honesty and dedication.

The newly elected President of EWA, Daleel Khan thanked Prof Dr Zia UI-Qayyum for visiting EWA office and assured him his association would render unyielding support to realize the mutual goal of institutional progress and development.