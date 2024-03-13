Open Menu

AIT Launches Digital Version Of Tehzeeb Magazine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM

AIT launches digital version of Tehzeeb magazine

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT) has organized the launching ceremony to introduce the digital version of monthly Tehzeeb.

The event was attended by the Chairman Governing Body, AIT Jawaid Anwar, Convenor AIT, Engr. Muhammad Arshad Khan, Principal AIT, Shahid Jameel, Convenor IT Committee, Farrukh Nizami, Cdre. (R) Salim Siddiqui, Shajar Ali Hashmi, Mukhtar Naqvi, Hanif Khan, Prof. Dr. Waleej Haider, Dr. Ammad ul Haq and others. The Chief Guest of the ceremony was the Chairman Governing Body AIT, Jawaid Anwar.

Chairman Governing Body, AIT, Jawaid Anwar said that the newspaper and magazine industry is currently experiencing significant transformations due to digital technologies. Magazines have changed their approaches offering their content on online platforms and mobile applications.

He appreciated the efforts of the IT team and the concerned who have been involved in producing the digital version of Tehzeeb magazine. It is indeed a great work to preserve the magazine in document form. After digitalization, Tehzeeb can be accessed instantly from any location, any time, through countless digital channels. Once published, it will be available globally.

Convenor AIT, Engr. Muhammad Arshad Khan said the digitalization of magazines offers an entirely new paradigm and it is revolutionizing the age-old publishing trends. The basic advantage of the digital magazine is that it remains the same even after years of usage. No degeneration of color, visual, and quality.

Principal AIT, Shahid Jameel said that they had decided to computerize the AIT in 2022 and today we have almost accomplished the task and soon the institute will have a paperless culture. AMUOBA portal has also been launched where all the activities and information about AMUOBA will be available. It is a matter of great pride that we have saved all issues of Tehzeeb for 40 years in the digital version.

Convenor of the IT Committee AIT, Farrukh Nizami said that this is an era of digitalization. Now we have online magazines with audio and video attractions. We are also endeavoring to bring out the digital version of Aligarh books, he added.

Professor Noshaba Siddiqui beautifully conducted the event and said that the first magazine of Tehzeeb was launched in April 1983 with Dr. Abul Lais Siddiqui as its Editor. The Tehzeeb magazine was launched to promote education and society reforms.

