AJK To Observe World Labour's Day
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 06:30 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The laborers and workers across Azad Jammu and Kashmir are all set to commemorate World Labours' Day, on Wednesday, May 1st (tomorrow) with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.
According to a spokesperson of the laborers' representative organizations, like the rest of the world, the working-class community in AJK will observe the day to pay rich tributes to the workers and laborers who sacrificed their lives 137 years ago in Chicago, USA.
Special programs have been organized on the occasion of May 1st. These include rallies, processions and workers' gatherings in all ten districts of AJK as well as the tehsil headquarters to highlight the historical significance of the day and recognize the achievements and contributions of the working class.
In Mirpur, the main May Day procession will be taken out from the Viewpoint near the Quaid-e-Azam International cricket Stadium Chowk, organized by various workers' forums including the AJK PWD Workers Union.
The procession will march through the city's main roads before converging into a workers' rally where trade union leaders and other speakers will pay tributes to the Chicago martyrs.
The spokesperson said that despite the extra-ordinary restrictions and ban imposed by the Indian occupation forces, the labor community in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has also announced to hold rallies and processions to observe the World Labours' Day, defying the prohibitory orders.
APP/ahr/378
