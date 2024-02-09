Akhtar Mengal wins NA-261 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Balochistan National Party's Muhammad Akhtar Mengal has won the National Assembly election from NA-261 Surab-Cum-Kalat-Cum-Mastung by securing 3,404 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Sardar Sanaullah Khan Zehri of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians who bagged 2,871 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 3.97%.