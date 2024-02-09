Akhtar Mengal Wins NA-261 Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 04:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Balochistan National Party's Muhammad Akhtar Mengal has won the National Assembly election from NA-261 Surab-Cum-Kalat-Cum-Mastung by securing 3,404 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Sardar Sanaullah Khan Zehri of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians who bagged 2,871 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 3.97%.
