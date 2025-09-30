New spell of rains forecast from Oct 4

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast a new spell of rains in the country starting from October 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast a new spell of rains in the country starting from October 4.

According to a private news channel, Director PMD Lahore, Abdul Aziz, said the spell would bring light rains from October 4 to 7 as part of the pre-winter season.

He added that the rains would help break the intensity of heat, with temperatures expected to drop from 37°C to around 30°C.

He further noted that the onset of winter was likely to begin by the last week of October.